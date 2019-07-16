Today is Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, Glenn Robinson, a cashier at the Commercial Bank, became the first resident of Rantoul ever to complete a cross-country flight.
In 1969, the Illinois Central Railroad reopened for locomotive traffic following an 18-car derailment of a 167-car train at Tuscola.
In 2004, the University of Illinois Board of Trustees adopted a new policy limiting each student to eight semesters of so-called “MAP gap” aid. UI officials said the new policy would help the campuses stretch aid to reach more students, recognize differences in students and their personal needs and control costs by limiting aid to four years.