In 1920, Dr, David Kinley, who for the last 12 months has been acting president of the University of Illinois, was today elected to the presidency by the UI Board of Trustees. He said he would announce at a later date whether he would accept the offer.
In 1970, the establishment of a school of basic medical sciences at the University of Illinois was approved by the Urbana-Champaign (Faculty) Senate. The school, which would be a unit of the College of Medicine in Chicago, would offer a one-year curriculum to first-year medical students.
In 2005, Spalding Pool is leaking about 50,000 gallons of water per day and will require immediate repairs. Champaign Park District officials are hopeful the leak can be repaired before the scheduled opening of the pool on June 11, but say a delay of the opening date is a possibility. “We think we’ve got a real good shot at it,” said park district Operations Manager Jim Spencer. “It depends on the weather.”