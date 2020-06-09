Today is Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the Champaign County Fair Association was offering $4,000 in incentives for farmers to increase production in 1921. It would give prizes for the best fields of corn, wheat and oats raised in the county.
In 1970, the Urbana Plan Commission turned down a request to rezone land at North Broadway Avenue and Park Street as light industrial. John Finfrock, acting as a trustee for the estate of Isabell Barr, had made the request for the rezoning.
In 2005, one employee was found dead after an explosion rocked Conair Corp., one of Rantoul’s largest industrial plants. According to Mayor Neal Williams, the worker’s body was found in the vicinity of the plant’s alcohol room, which is also where the fire is believed to have started.