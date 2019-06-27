Today is Thursday, June 27, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, a deputy sheriff from Bismarck came to Hoopeston to arrest a man for abandoning his wife.
In 1969, the Rantoul Township High School board voted to seek a state grant to study the building needs of the school district. Enrollment had increased at the high school due to the families of personnel at Chanute Air Force Base from the Vietnam War.
In 2004, an Urbana man arrested for domestic battery committed suicide with a telephone cord in a holding cell at the Champaign County Satellite Jail in Urbana. Sheriff’s correctional officers discovered the lifeless body of Joseph Johann Beavers, 37, at 12:04 a.m. with a telephone cord wrapped around his neck. He was alone in the holding cell.