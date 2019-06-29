Today is Saturday, June 29, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, agriculture leaders said that recent showers would benefit the corn crop in Champaign County, but they anticipated that wheat harvesting and haying would be delayed.
In 1969, the Champaign Park District received a $43,775 federal Urbana Beautification Grant to make improvements at Champaign parks.
In 2004, Georgetown officials said they wanted to pursue a building plan that would create a new home for the library and senior citizens’ center. The city council hoped to put a new building on a vacant, city-owned lot in the 100 block of West West Street.