Today is Friday, June 28, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, a total of 974 students registered for the summer session at the University of Illinois, a new all-time record. Of these, 890 were undergraduates and 84 were graduate students.
In 1969, 46 children from low-income families were taken to a camp near Lake of the Woods in Mahomet to experience what was called an “interracial camping experience.”
In 2004, Rick Kallmayer, a longtime University of Illinois police administrator, took over the supervision of the local emergency dispatch operations. Champaign City Manager Steve Carter announced that former UI police Capt. Kallmayer would replace Al Anderson as director of the Champaign County 911 Center.