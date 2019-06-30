Today is Sunday, June 30, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, the Illinois Christian Endeavor Union of the Presbyterian Church held its convention in Champaign.
In 1969, the Urbana City Council Public Safety Committee drew up an ordinance limiting the height of hedges and fences in the city to 6 feet in front yards and 8 feet in backyards.
In 2004, a 16-bed home for the developmentally disabled in Monticello faced a $20,000 fine for allegedly failing to protect its residents from physical abuse by another resident, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced.The Cornerstone Home at 1009 S. Irving St. appealed the fine and requested a hearing on the matter.