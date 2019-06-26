Today is Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, funeral services were set for David Maxwell of Tolono, one of Champaign County’s earliest pioneers. Mr. Maxwell had been born in Glasnow, Scotland, before immigrating to Champaign County.
In 1969, the Paxton Church of Christ dedicated its new organ, which was donated by Lois Ogle.
In 2004, Boardman’s Art Theatre co-manager Martin McFarlane had to turn people from the doors to see Michael Moore’s new movie, ”Fahrenheit 9/11,” with shows at 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. — even 12:35 a.m. “I hope they can see it so that they know what it is that they’re criticizing. I don’t like people criticizing something without seeing it first, said McFarlane. He was certain ”Fahrenheit 9/11” would be the theater’s biggest grossing film since owner Greg Boardman took over just more than a year earlier.