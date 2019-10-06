Today is Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, improved train conditions between Sadorus and Champaign resulted in increased retail sales in Champaign and decreased sales in Decatur since Sadorus residents were choosing to shop in Champaign rather than in Decatur.
In 1969, the Champaign County Board approved hiring four additional deputy sheriffs and increased the salaries of all county deputies. The board also approved making physical improvements to the Champaign County Jail.
In 2004, Champaign Police Chief R.T. Finney started requiring officers to get his permission before they allowed someone to ride along in a squad car. The move was an apparent reaction to the public disclosure that an assistant state’s attorney often rode along with a police sergeant and, in one case, was videotaping a large gathering of people in a convenience store parking lot.