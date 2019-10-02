Today is Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, the Champaign Sanitary Milk company announced it was raising the price of milk to $4 for 100 pounds. The action was praised by the Holstein Breeders Association of Champaign County. During September, the farmers only received $3.60 for 100 pounds of milk.
In 1969, the Illinois Division of Highways announced it was studying the construction of a new highway linking Interstate 57 at Pesotum east to Ridge Farm. The proposed highway would go through Broadlands, Allerton and Sidell.
In 2004, rare coins valued at millions of dollars allegedly disappeared from the vault at Central Illinois Bank in Champaign.