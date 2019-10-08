Today is Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, members of the House Committee on Military Affairs were the guests of the University of Illinois for a discussion on Chanute Field.
In 1969, the Champaign County Forest Preserve District purchased the Moon property at Lake of the Woods near Mahomet. The district planned to extend a road through Purnell Woods to the Moon property, where a picnic area with 20 tables was planned.
In 2004, Champaign County and the American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees reached a three-year contract agreement with the county’s general unit of employees. The contract called for a 2.25 percent across-the-board salary increase effective Dec. 1, a 2 percent increase effective June 1, 2005, a 2 percent increase effective Dec. 1, 2005 and a 2 percent increase on June 1, 2006.