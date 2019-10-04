Today is Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, the Champaign School District announced it would pay substitute teachers $4 per day.
In 1969, Champaign Mayor Virgil C. Wikoff proclaimed the week of Oct. 5-11 as “Employ the Physically Handicapped Week” in Champaign.
In 2004, the Champaign Ruby Tuesday opened at 2301 N. Prospect Ave., in front of the Meijer store. It had a separate bar area, a big salad bar and a menu that catered to people on all kinds of diets by listing the calories, fiber, fat and net carbs for every item, according to manager Jim Lessaris, who owned the former Homestretch restaurant on Bloomington Road in Champaign for 12 years.