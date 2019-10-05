Today is Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, a petition was circulated by clerks at Champaign’s retail stores asking the stores to close for business at 5 p.m. instead of 6 p.m., which was the current practice.
In 1969, the $7 million Small Animal Clinic was under construction on the west side of Lincoln Avenue, three-fourths of a mile south of Florida Avenue. The first phase of the proposed Veterinary Medical Complex at the University of Illinois was scheduled to be completed March 1, 1970.
In 2004, an obstetrician/gynecologist in Danville said he was giving up his practice, at least temporarily, due to the rising cost of malpractice insurance premiums. Dr. Kamal Abusief said he was taking some time off, effective immediately, to wait and see if the state’s malpractice climate changed. But he did not want to move out of Danville, or quit practicing for good, he said.