Today is Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, the Champaign Chamber of Commerce announced it was disposing of lots its owned on Daniel, Charles and James streets.
In 1969, Vernon Barksall, former director of the Urban League of Champaign County, announced he would be returning to that position.
In 2004, Wisconsin tailback Anthony Davis rushed for 213 yards in a 24-7 win over Illinois. It was his fifth career 200-yard rushing game and the first against Illinois since Penn State’s Larry Johnson had 279 in 2002.