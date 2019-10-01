Today is Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, two delegates from each state senatorial district, 102 in all, were to be chosen for Illinois’ fifth state constitutional convention in January 1920. Each representative would be given $2,000, plus $50 for postage and 10 cents per mile for transportation.
In 1969, the University of Illinois received a $4.8 million research contract from the U.S. Department of Defense.
In 2004, a University of Illinois team announced it would head a five-year program, funded by an $8 million federal grant, to comprehensively examine health effects of estrogenlike chemicals in soy that one UI researcher already has linked to breast cancer cell growth. UI food science and human nutrition Professor William Helferich, who led the effort, would look at the impact of soy isoflavones, a component of many dietary supplements, on the breast as part of the program announced this week by the National Institutes of Health. Other UI researchers would examine the impact of isoflavones like genistein, the estrogenlike compound in soy that Helferich studies, on the brain and on adipose tissue, or fat.