Today is Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, two-term state legislator Hugh Robinson, a township supervisor in Sadorus for 20 years, died at the home of his daughter in Ivesdale from hardening of the arteries. He was an immigrant from Belfast, Northern Ireland. Following his father’s death, he walked from Chicago to Urbana with only $3.50 to his name. He worked for a company that furnished ties for the Illinois Central Railroad and used his income to buy 165 acres of farmland in Sadorus Township. His farm eventually grew to 320 acres. He was elected to the General Assembly in 1898.
In 1969, the faculty senate at the University of Illinois approved a 30-minute moratorium of classes to encourage student-faculty discussions of the Vietnam War.
In 2004, before a homemade bomb killed her in Iraq, Jessica Lynn Cawvey of Mahomet was on track to a business career, earning top honors at Parkland College. Spc. Cawvey, 21, was killed by an improvised explosive device that also injured two other members of the 1544th Illinois Army National Guard transportation unit.