Today is Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, Wagner and Sons began advertising the sale of their new universal farm truck, called the “REO Speedwagon.”
In 1969, the National Ballet Company of Washington, D.C., announced it would be bringing a performance to Rantoul for the Rantoul Community Concert Association.
In 2004, University of Illinois law students Josh Rohrscheib and Juana Barrerra, along with about 20 other UI law students, placed flags on the law school’s west lawn at dawn to commemorate Sept. 11 victims.