Today is Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, the five-day Champaign County Fair opened, with harness races and running races each day. Adult admission each day was 50 cents.
In 1969, the old Flat Iron Building and the Merle Norman Cosmetics building were razed to make way for a three-level, $1.6 million parking structure in downtown Champaign.
In 2004, Champaign County Clerk Mark Shelden said he noticed during Quad Day last week that College Democrats were using some of the wrong forms to register people to vote. New forms developed as a result of a change in the law requiring registrants to declare that they were U.S. citizens and that they would be 18 by the next election.