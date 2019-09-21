Today is Saturday ,Sept. 21, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, a sudden drop in the price of corn found 25,000 bushels of corn still in the hands of farmers in Philo. Men at the local elevator said there was a car shortage on the Wabash, preventing them from moving the grain.
In 1969, Mike Monahan, a redshirt sophomore from Portland, kicked a field goal through the uprights in the final minute to give Washington State a 19-18 win over Illinois at Memorial Stadium.
In 2004, the Urbana City Council voted 5-0 to enact a one-year moratorium on new billboards in Urbana in order to give city planning staff time to consider changes in the city’s zoning ordinance that would further restrict billboards.