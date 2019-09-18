Today is Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, a new university post office was open on Wright Street. The facility reportedly rendered practically every service available at the downtown Champaign post office.
In 1969, the University of Illinois expected 38,000 people to show up for the Fighting Illini football season opener against Washington State.
In 2004, The associate coach of the Illinois men’s tennis program remained in intensive care late in a Napa, Calif., hospital after a two-car accident that also involved two Illini players. Brad Dancer, who joined Craig Tiley’s staff the previous month, had emergency surgery to remove his spleen. Illinois players Pramod Dabir and Andrew Eklov were treated and released, UI spokesman Kent Brown said.