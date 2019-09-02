Today is Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, Princess Tarhata Kiram, daughter of the Sultan of Mindinao and Sulu, arrived in Champaign to attend the University of Illinois. The princess said she rode Arabian horses and was a very good swimmer. She planned to take classes in music, economics and commerce at the UI.
In 1969, the Antioch Community High School Fine Arts Department brought 158 students to the Rantoul USA stage to present a concert.
In 2004, if the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District intended to forcibly annex Savoy in the near future, the Savoy Village Board made it clear it won’t go down without a fight. Village board members made it clear they were opposed to an intergovernmental agreement passed a week earlier by the MTD board that would require developers to sign annexation agreements with the MTD in order to obtain sanitary sewer service in their subdivisions.