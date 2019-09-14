Today is Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, a large number of Champaign County farmers went to Decatur to discuss the possibility of starting a new organization to support agricultural business.
In 1969, William Wood, 25, of Indianapolis, a former resident of Champaign, died after falling in a cellblock at the Champaign County Jail. He suffered several seizures as he was being transported to Mercy Hospital in Urbana. The man had been arrested for petty theft and was being held at the jail because we was unable to post bond.
In 2004, a longtime city official said he would step down from the Danville City Council when his term expired in 2005. Ward 2 Alderman Jean Davis said he did not plan to seek another term so that he would have more time to care for his wife, Virginia.