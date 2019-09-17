Today is Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, Mosier and Overman was the name of the firm that purchased the confectionary store on campus from D.E. Harris. The new store would be called “The Trend.”
In 1969, Harold “Red” Grange, the fabled Galloping Ghost from Illinois, was the only unanimous selection by the Football Writers Association of America to the national all-time college football team.
In 2004, University of Illinois officials updated the campus administrative manual for students and employees to include a written policy specifically prohibiting use of the university email server or other public resources to back or oppose political candidates.