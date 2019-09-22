Today is Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, Tuscola farmers met at the Strand Theater to discuss the possibility of forming a Farm Bureau.
In 1969, 15 residents of the Hensley area met with the Champaign School Board to ask questions regarding the proposed closing of he three-room school building in their community. The 53 students would be transported to Marquette School. The board then voted 6-1 to approve the school closure.
In 2004, Aldi sought city approval to open a new grocery store in northeast Urbana. City officials disclosed Aldi’s interest in locating on a 1.5-acre site at the northwest corner of High Cross Road and U.S. 150. Aldi asked the Urbana Plan Commission to consider issuing it a special-use permit to locate on the site, which was zoned B-1, or neighborhood business. The property was owned by Urbana developer Ivan Richardson.