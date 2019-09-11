Today is Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, organizers said between 35,000 and 40,000 took part in the Homecoming Celebration following the end of the Great War at Illinois Field, Crystal Lake Park and the Champaign County Fairgrounds.
In 1969, ground was broken for the new bubble-enclosed swimming pool at Spalding Park. The pool was scheduled for completion in the summer of 1970. It would have a capacity of 1,000 swimmers and be in operation 11 1/2 months out of the year.
In 2004, Hooterville Broadcasting of Hoopeston agreed to buy WJCI-AM, the sports radio station in Rantoul. The company, which operated WHPO-FM in Hoopeston, said in a press release that it planned to keep WJCI, an ESPN Sports affiliate, and to add more local programming as time and personnel permit.