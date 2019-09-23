Today is Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, a record number of students were reported registered to attend classes at the University of Illinois for the first school year following the end of the Great War. The crowds were so large that the registrar’s office was unable to estimate the number of student’s enrolled.
In 1969, the pistol team from the Urbana Police Department won the third-place trophy in the slow fire competition at the state pistol shooting championships in Galesburg.
In 2004, the Danville City Council approved an intergovernmental agreement that would expand bus service to Georgetown. Under the agreement with Georgetown, Westville, Tilton and Danville Township, the Danville Mass Transit’s Route 9 would go from three trips on Monday through Friday to five trips on weekdays.