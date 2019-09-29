Today is Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, Gen. Robert L. Bullard, who was next in command under General John J. Pershing in France, visited Chanute Field and toured the facilities there.
In 1969, Professor Kenneth Harshbarger was appointed head of the Department of Dairy Science at the University of Illinois by the board of trustees. He would continue to serve as a professor of nutrition in the department.
In 2004, two employees were injured in an explosion at a laboratory north of Champaign. Champaign County Sheriff’s Sgt. Richard Quick said there was an explosion at Proviant Technologies, 309 W. Hensley Road, C. The business was about 3 miles north of Champaign, just west of the Interstate 57 interchange for Leverett Road.