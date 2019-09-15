Today is Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, The Champaign Daily News reported “an immense crowd” of children attended the Barnes Circus in Champaign. The circus was preceded by a two-mile parade.
In 1969, renovated dining facilities opened at the Illini Union. The new facility replaced one on the second floor of the ballroom, which had been damaged during a fire on Aug. 17.
In 2004, Rantoul Mayor Neal Williams selected an Indianapolis man to be the village’s new administrator. The Rantoul Village Board voted 6-0 to ratify Williams’ appointment of David W. Johnston. Johnston, 44, was a former town manager of Westfield, Ind., a suburb of Indianapolis. He was asked to resign by the Westfield Town Council in March 2003 when a newly elected council majority wanted to select a new town manager. Johnston and his wife, Carole, had no children, but they had one dog and two cats.