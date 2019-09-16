Today is Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, owner Roger Zombro announced he had made extensive improvements to his clothing and furnishing store at 604 E. Green St. in Champaign.
In 1969, plans were unveiled for a proposed 80,000-square-foot all-weather mall at the hub of downtown Champaign. The mall would enclose Neil Street from Church to Chester and Park Avenue from Randolph to Neil. The mall would cost $3 million to build.
In 2004, four finalists for the Champaign fire chief’s position will be in town for a series of interviews with local officials. Champaign Personnel Director Chris Bezruki said two of the candidates were from Illinois, while the other two were from Oregon and Georgia, respectively. None of the finalists is an internal candidate from the Champaign Fire Department. The city was looking for a replacement for outgoing Chief John Corbly, who planned to retire shortly after 11 years on the job.