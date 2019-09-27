Today is Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, the Rev. J.E. Biddle, pastor of the Methodist Church in Homer, announced he was being transferred to a church in Sullivan. The Rev. C.D. Robertson of Arcola was named as the new pastor.
In 1969, Mitchell Ware, superintendent of the Illinois Narcotics Central Division, announced that 10 narcotics agents had enrolled at the University of Illinois and other Illinois campuses to pose as students while working undercover against drug traffic.
In 2004, Maid-Rite, an Iowa fast-food chain that staked its fame on its “loose meat sandwich,” said it wanted to open one of its restaurants in Champaign soon.