Today is Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, area residents got ready for Champaign-Urbana’s Victory Homecoming Celebration following the end of the Great War.
In 1969, Judi Ford left her Miss America title and crown on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City and joined 32,000 other students moving in to attend classes at the University of Illinois.
In 2004, The Rantoul Village Board directed Aviation and Economic Development Director Reed Berger to get cost estimates to have someone run a video camera through a storm drainage tile that sits beneath the runway.The tile had begun to collapse, causing a large sinkhole to develop next to the runway.