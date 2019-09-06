Today is Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, the State Highway Commission finalized the route for the new state highway linking Champaign-Urbana with Danville. The route would go through Mayview, St. Joseph, Ogden, Fithian, Muncie and Oakwood. The commission had proposals for six different alternative routes. Representatives from Philo, Sidney and Homer were disappointed they would not be included on the route.
In 1969, the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Baily Circus announced it would bring the Greatest Show on Earth to the University of Illinois Assembly Hall for seven performances.
In 2004, Miss Georgia, Monica Pang, was crowned the 2004 National Sweetheart, capping three nights of competition at the 61st annual Hoopeston Sweetcorn Festival in Hoopeston. Pang, 23, of Atlanta, was chosen from among 29 women, all of whom were runner-ups in their state preliminary for the Miss America Pageant.