Today is Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, The Rantoul Press absorbed The Rantoul News and moved into the News' old office building.
In 1969, the combined efforts of a restaurant bartender, a restaurant patron and a University of Illinois student saved another UI student from drowning in the pool at the Sheraton Motor Inn in Urbana.
In 2004, the former Long John Silver's restaurant on North Vermilion Street in Danville, which closed in July, was torn down.