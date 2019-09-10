Today is Monday, Sept. 10, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, attorney H.I. Green of Urbana and Sen. H.M. Dunlap were leading the votes for local delegates to the state Constitutional Convention.
In 1969, Champaign schools reported that enrollment was at 11,934. Champaign Central was at 1,230 students, while Centennial had 1,159 pupils. Edison Middle School has 851 students, Franklin Middle School at 852 students and Jefferson Middle School had 1,364 students.
In 2004, In passing a resolution to preserve and celebrate the state’s American Indian heritage, University of Illinois officials hoped to make it easier to reach an agreement on the future of Chief Illiniwek. But one American Indian student at the UI ssaid she did not want any celebration. “The board has no business highlighting a culture or ethnicity they have no connection to, especially when the foundation of the state and nation was built on persecuting Indians, said Genevieve Tenoso, a UI senior who is a Lakota and Ojibwa Indian. “We’re not clamoring for recognition.”