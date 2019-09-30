Today is Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, more than $1,200 was raised to hold a proposed carnival in Mahomet in 2020.
In 1969, workmen from McCabe Brothers Co. completed the demolition of the triangle-shaped Flatiron Building at Neil and Hickory in Champaign. It was the first step in clearing land for a $1.6 million downtown parking facility.
In 2004, a spokesman for the company that agreed to buy Concrete Technology Inc. says the acquisition could mean good things for the plant in Paxton. Gary Graziano, senior director of marketing and planning for High Concrete Structures Inc., noted that his Pennsylvania-based company makes precast parking garages and concrete wall panels for the mid-Atlantic market, while Ohio-based Concrete Technology produces wall panels for the Midwest market. But he hinted that the proposed acquisition could lead to Concrete Technology making other products too.