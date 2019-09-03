Today is Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, the Bank of Ludlow received its state charter and was re-named the Ludlow State Bank. Deposits at the bank were listed at $200,000.
In 1969, 24 rifles and pistols were stolen from Baily and Hines, Inc., 29 E. Main St., Champaign, according to the Champaign Police Department.
In 2004, the Graduate Employees Organization filed an unfair labor practice complaint against the University of Illinois, accusing the university of violating contract provisions on tuition waivers, union dues and notification of employees about the union.