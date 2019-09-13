Today is Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, a large number of bicycles were stolen from the bicycle rack at the University of Illinois Administration Building.
In 1969, state officials said they hoped to open the new Interstate 72 freeway starting in Champaign by the fall of 1970.
In 2004, Rossville-Alvin students and their parents were given the opportunity to tour Hoopeston Area High School and Bismarck-Henning High School to meet teachers, staff and students and to learn what each district has to offer them if Rossville-Alvin High School were to be deactivated.