Today is Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, J.B. Burk, a leading hog breeder from Douglas County, returned from the Illinois State Fair after selling a hog for $5,000, the most ever paid for a hog raised in Douglas County.
In 1969, work was underway on the new Sunnycrest Shopping Center at Philo Road and Colorado Avenue in Urbana. The shopping center would include an IGA supermarket, a Walgreens drugstore, the Sunnycrest Beauty Salon, the Sunnycrest Yarn and Hobby Shop and the Sunnycrest Coin Laundry.
In 2004, the University of Illinois received a $200,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to help market air service at Willard Airport in Savoy. The federal dollars would supplement money the Champaign County Alliance committed for a “Fly CMI” campaign promoting use of the airport. CMI is the Federal Aviation Administration’s designation for Willard.