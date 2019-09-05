Today is Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, the village of Ogden was reporting a sugar and butter famine in town.
In 1969, the Illinois Heritage Center in Monticello, which closed on July 22, reopened. The center had been padlocked after owing $42,769 in mortgage and interest payments to a bank in Decatur.
In 2004, state authorities investigated the source of the contaminant that killed an estimated 100,000 fish in a stream near Bellflower. Illinois Department of Natural Resources stream specialist Trent Thomas said the agency was notified of the fish kill Aug. 26 and investigated Aug. 27, making a count of 100,000 dead fish as well as dead mussels, crayfish and frogs. The kill occurred along Lone Tree Creek from its source 2 miles southwest of Bellflower, just north of U.S. 136, along its 9-mile length to where the creek enters the Sangamon River east of Foosland.