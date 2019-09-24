Today is Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, Chanute Field announced plans for an aerial race between fliers from the United States Army.
In 1969, the Champaign and Urbana Democratic Central Committee expressed disapproval with the Champaign County Board’s refusal to honor a grand jury request for funds for a formal investigation of law enforcement in Champaign County.
In 2004, Solo Cup Co. announced it was closing its administrative office in Urbana and eliminating about 120 jobs there as a result of the company’s recent acquisition of Sweetheart Cup. But no job cuts were expected at Solo’s manufacturing plant at 1505 E. Main St., which made plastic cups, plates and lids and employed 400 people.