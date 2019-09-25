Today is Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, the Piatt County Farm Bureau made plans for an all-day picnic for farmers from the county.
In 1969, the University Theater announced its first play at the new Krannert Center for the Performing Arts would be “Galileo,” directed by Claire Hettinger. The show would open on Oct. 22.
In 2004, the first Orthodox Christian House in America held its grand opening on the University of Illinois campus. A century-old, three-story house with a finished basement at 112 E. John St., C, would be used as a residence and meeting center for Orthodox Christian students. The house was built in 1905 for a sorority and was most recently used as the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity senior house, according to the Rev. George Pyle, pastor of Three Hierarchs Greek Orthodox Church, Champaign, and executive director of the Orthodox Christian Alumni Association at the UI.