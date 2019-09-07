Today is Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, Champaign Mayor S.C. Tucker and Urbana Mayor J.E. Smith issued a joint proclamation designating Sept. 9 as a day to honor the soldiers who served in the Great War.
In 1969, plans were announced for a combination Eisner Foods and Osco Drugs family center at the corner of Neil and Green streets in Champaign. The Eisner store would include a pastry shop and a deli. The center would include 175 parking spaces.
In 2004, The Savoy Village Board voted unanimously to name a park being developed south of Old Church Road and east of the Canadian National railroad tracks after the late Dana Colbert, who lived not far from the development. Mr. Colbert died in February 2003.