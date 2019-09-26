Today is Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, enrollment at the University of Illinois officially broke records with nearly 7,000 students attending classes for the fall semester. The previous high was 5,000 students, set in 1916.
In 1959, the Urbana Police Department announced that a Big Band musical group, the Ted Weems Orchestra, would be performing at the annual Urbana Policeman’s Ball at the University of Illinois Armory.
In 2004, after losing his No. 2 receiver on the first play of scrimmage, Illinois quarterback Jon Beutjer completed 22 of 37 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-30 loss to Purdue.