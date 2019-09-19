Today is Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, the Kokomo Aviation Company brought a plane to Sidney and provided rides to residents at a rate of $1 per minute. The aviators then took their business to Villa Grove to do the same thing there.
In 1969, Bement Police Chief R.W. Wisher announced plans to build a police firing range in that community.
In 2004, making his first college start, Illinois redshirt freshman Brad Bower led a 40-yard drive to a touchdown in the final minutes against Western Michigan. E.B. Halsey’s 4-yard run gave the Illini a 30-27 win, sending Bower into a Brett Favre-like celebration.