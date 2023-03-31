Whoever is elected the CEO of Danville next week — incumbent Rickey Williams Jr. or challenger Jackie Vinson — will take a commanding lead on the area’s mayoral-compensation chart.
What’s now a $3,313 margin will grow to $22,597 at the start of the next term, when Urbana’s Diane Marlin gets a slight pay bump and Danville’s mayoral salary grows by $20,000 — to $95,000. It won’t stop there, either, going to $100,000 in Year 2, $105,000 in Year 3 and $110,000 in Year 4, courtesy last August’s action by the Danville City Council.
Here’s a look at what the annual compensation rates for mayors and village presidents in 61 area towns will look like following the next round of swearing-in ceremonies, along with a few election-themed fast facts:
1. Danville: $95,000
2. Urbana: $72,403
That’s as of May 1, when Marlin gets a slight bump — from $71,687. Another one will come on May 1, 2024, when the mayor’s salary goes to $73,127.
3. Tilton: $60,000
Twenty-first on this list in population, the Vermilion County village of 2,648 is one of few in the region with a full-time mayor. Tilton’s do-it-all David Phillips has held the job since 2001.
4. Rantoul: $36,000
The village has three board seats on the ballot — including District 2’s Regina Crider, the lone unopposed incumbent — but Mayor Chuck Smith has two more years to go in his third term.
Penny for Your Thoughts 3-29-23 #chambana https://t.co/rO3UeGlZzV— NewsTalk 1400 & 93.9-FM WDWS (@wdws1400) March 29, 2023
5. Champaign: $35,000
The last raise for this part-time role predates both Deb Feinen and Don Gerard‘s time as mayor. It went up by $10,000 in 2007, the outset of Jerry Schweighart‘s third term.
6. Mahomet, Watseka: $12,000
8. Hoopeston: $9,000
Jeff Wise, who’s held the job on an interim basis since the December 2021 death of 12-plus-year Mayor Bill Crusinberry, is running unopposed next week.
9. Gibson City, Savoy, Sullivan: $8,000
12. Cissna Park, Clinton, Paxton, Tuscola: $7,200
16. Monticello: $6,000
17. Georgetown, Tolono, Villa Grove: $5,000
No campaigning needed this election cycle for Villa Grove’s Cassandra Eversole-Gunter, Tolono’s Rob Murphy or Georgetown’s Darin Readnour, whose terms all end in 2025.
20. LeRoy: $4,800
21. Fisher, Oakwood: $4,500
Robert Wright, who’s been filling in since September’s resignation of Heather McArty, will soon lose the “interim” tag before his title. He’s the lone candidate on the ballot for a two-year term as Oakwood village president.
23. Arcola, Arthur: $4,200
25. Gifford: $4,000
“America’s hometown” will have a new village president next week, with current trustee Adam Pannbacker the lone candidate for a seat now held by Derald Ackerman.
26. Philo: $3,900
27. Bismarck, Catlin, St. Joseph, Westville: $3,600
With the Butch Schmink era in its final days in Catlin, voters will decide whether Jim Robinson or Justin Bargo leads the Vermilion County village for the next four years.
31. Pesotum: $3,133
32. Atwood, Cerro Gordo, DeLand, Rossville, Sidney: $3,000
37. Farmer City, Loda: $2,700
Four years after emerging victorious from a three-candidate race, Scott Testory is running unopposed in Farmer City. In Loda, Carol Arseneau is midway through her term after edging Ronald Dudley by four votes (32-28) in 2021.
39. Bellflower, Bement, Camargo, Henning, Homer, Rankin, Ridge Farm: $2,400
Of 24 candidates for 19 area mayor/village president jobs on next week’s ballot, just four are women. That includes Shawn Schendel, who’s filled in as Ridge Farm’s interim president since the May passing of her “amazing” friend, Leigh Ann Busby. Also running unopposed: Jim White, who fellow village board members elected president of Homer following the resignation of the people’s choice, Jeremy Richards.
46. Roberts: $2,310
47. Buckley: $2,250
48. Milford: $2,100
49. Melvin, Newman: $2,000
In one of just four contested mayoral matchups next week around the area, Melvin incumbent Mayor Glen Netherton goes up against challenger Austin Fancher on Tuesday.
51. Elliott: $1,900
52. Sadorus, Sibley, Thomasboro: $1,800
55. Broadlands: $1,500
56. Ludlow: $1,200
Champaign County’s five smallest towns all have village president votes to cast next week, including Ludlow, where incumbent Steve Thomas is back on the ballot. Also running solo on the ballot nearby: Dan Bates in Ivesdale, Betty Dedman in Longview and Todd Roberts in Royal.
57. Foosland: $200 + $15/meeting
The area’s smallest town (pop. 74) knows who its next village president will be. The only mystery is whether unopposed incumbent Doug Walker will top his 2019 vote total — 13.
JOBS THAT PAY BY THE MEETING
— Fairmount: $75/meeting
— Garrett: $50/meeting
— Hammond: $50/meeting
— Sidell: $20/meeting