POTOMAC — When doctors treated 13-year-old Aleyah Carley for strep throat late last year, the medicine she received didn’t alleviate the problem. A return trip to the hospital revealed something worse: Aleyah had leukemia.
Her parents, Theresa and Jim Carley of rural Potomac, have been encouraged by the show of love and support from area residents.
Theresa Carley said Aleyah finished her second round of chemotherapy at Children’s Hospital of Illinois, Peoria, and is “doing well.”
“Right now we’re just playing the waiting game for her (blood) counts to recover so that she can start the next round.”
Aleyah will receive a bone-marrow transplant. Both of her brothers, Rylan, who is 12, and Baylor, 8, are bone-marrow matches for their sister.
An eighth-grader at Potomac Grade School, Aleyah has been active at school, winning the state 1A discus title as a seventh-grader.
“She does it all,” her mother said. “She did cross-country, basketball, cheerleading, volleyball and softball,” in addition to track and field. Sometimes the seasons overlap.
Theresa Carley is seventh- and eighth-grade language arts and social studies teacher at Potomac Grade School, and Aleyah is one of her students.
A straight-A student, Aleyah also likes arts and crafts, “being on her phone, playing games and hanging out with her friends,” Carley said.
Aleyah “has had some tough moments” since the diagnosis.
“Overall she takes everything in stride and has handled everything with a lot of maturity.”
Area residents are doing all they can to help the family.
Potomac Grade School Principal Candace Freeman said the school held a winter wonderland chili benefit for the Carleys in December and will hold a glow trivia night benefit Feb. 18 at Royal Community Building. All tables are sold out for the fundraiser.
Prairieview-Ogden’s volleyball team held a fundraiser when it played Oakwood. Everyone wore orange, which is a show of support for leukemia patients.
“We have a lot of local neighbors and farmers who helped my husband haul corn Jan. 19 and 20, which really took a lot of pressure off him,” Theresa Carley said.
“The high school boys’ basketball team had warm-ups made that read, ‘Her fight is our fight.’”
The Potomac volleyball team also wears warm-ups in support of Aleyah, and Armstrong Township High School held a fundraiser Monday night.
Carley said she spends most of her time with her daughter in Peoria, and her husband stays at home with their boys.
“At least once a week we try to flip-flop so he can spend some time with her, and me with the boys,” she said. “Sometimes he’ll bring the boys up and we’ll spend time in Peoria. They’re busy, too, and have their own things going on.”
She said the boys have been doing well.
“The oldest, as much as he and his sister used to fight, struggled a little bit at first,” she said. “He’s doing pretty well. The youngest is just, I think the strangest thing for him is not having Mom all the time.”
Carley said she and her husband are grateful for the shower of support in the wake of their daughter’s diagnosis, noting, “Everybody has been amazing with everything they’ve done.”