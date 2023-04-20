Add Paxton to the list of area towns with automated license plate readers, with the installation of the crime-fighting cameras now underway in the Ford County city.
A trend that began locally with the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office has now spread across the region, with Urbana the lone holdout among area communities with populations over 5,000 and their own police force.
The list of cities, villages, counties and college campuses with ALPRs:
— Champaign: 46 up and running.
— Champaign County: 10 installed, with two more pending, Sheriff Dustin Heuerman reports.
— Danville: 30 installed and more could be on the way if Police Chief Chris Yates can figure out how to fund additional cameras.
— LeRoy: Two installed.
— Mahomet: 10 installed, though Police Chief Mike Metzler notes: “Mahomet Township is interested in obtaining six to place on the streets/roads just outside the village.”
— Monticello: The city will order four, to be used solely as “an investigative tool,” new police Chief Rob Bross told council members. The cameras will come from Atlanta-based Flock Safety, the manufacturer that’s provided ALPRs for everyone on this list.
— Parkland College: Five installed.
— Paxton: Approved by city council members in January, the installation of four cameras started last week and should be wrapped up by the end of May, police Chief Coy Cornett said Thursday.
— Rantoul: 25 installed.
— University of Illinois: Five installed but the department is seeking funds to double that total, spokesman Pat Wade says.
Among the area towns yet to invest in cameras: Farmer City, Gibson City and Tolono.