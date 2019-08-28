CHICAGO — Argonne National Laboratory has joined the Discovery Partners Institute initiative launched by the University of Illinois.
Argonne officials signed an agreement Wednesday to become the 11th academic partner for DPI in Chicago, which is designed to spur innovation and drive economic growth.
Argonne, in suburban Lemont, is the Midwest’s largest national laboratory, with more than 1,600 scientists from around the world working on research with universities, industry and other labs. It is managed by the University of Chicago, another DPI partner, on behalf of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science.
“This is how you grow jobs, opportunity and prosperity in a state like ours, partnering with world-class institutions like Argonne that call Illinois home,” UI President Tim Killeen said in a release.
DPI is designed to bring top researchers and students together to work with industry and government on real-world challenges and develop new technology, products and businesses.
Argonne Director Paul Kearns said the partnership will provide scientific leadership for national research priorities, strengthen collaboration on quantum computing and develop a new generation of scientists and engineers to maintain U.S. leadership in science, technology, engineering and math.
“Groundbreaking collaborations between academia, industry and government are critical for America’s energy future and economic growth,” Kearns said in the release.
Argonne grew out of the Manhattan Project and the first controlled nuclear chain reaction in the 1940s. Argonne researchers helped develop the first power-producing nuclear reactors, one of the first ultrasound images of the human body, complex machines used to clean up contaminated areas, research that helped develop guidelines for safe exposure to radiation at power plants and hospitals, and a pioneering technique to analyze the moon’s surface that was used on the Apollo 11 mission.
Argonne is now building the world’s most powerful supercomputer, with applications that include improving the power grid, generating climate simulations down to the neighborhood level and personalizing cancer treatments.