URBANA — A Markham man convicted of having a gun while selling drugs in central Illinois while on federal parole for similar offenses has been sentenced to almost 66 years in prison.
U.S. District Court Judge Colin Bruce on Monday sentenced Deon Evans, 37, for trafficking heroin and methamphetamine, carrying and possessing a firearm during his drug trafficking crimes, and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
Bruce found that Evans faced mandatory consecutive sentences of 25 years each for the separate offenses of carrying a gun while selling heroin and having a gun while possessing Ecstasy with the intent to distribute it.
Bruce also determined that Evans was involved in the trafficking of at least eight to 24 guns and that Evans obstructed justice by giving false testimony during his case.
His sentence was further enhanced because at the time of his offenses, he was on federal parole for a 2007 conviction in Iowa for possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Evans was convicted in January 2020 by a jury that heard evidence that in July 2016, he traveled from his home in Markham to a gas station in Gilman where he sold 48.4 grams of heroin for $4,500.
The next month, Evans traveled to the same gas station to meet the same buyer, bringing an associate and two loaded firearms. During the meeting, Evans sold 124.3 grams of heroin for $11,250.
After the August 2016 heroin sale, Illinois State troopers stopped Evans's BMW as he headed north on Interstate 57. A search of his car turned up the cash used to purchase the heroin hidden under the back seat, two fully loaded firearms, an extra magazine, and 173 ecstasy pills that contained methamphetamine.
Trial evidence established that Evans obtained one of the guns, a .45-caliber semi-automatic Glock, by trading a heroin user two grams of heroin and $100 in exchange for the gun, which had been stolen from Indiana.
Additional trial evidence showed that Evans used two women known as "straw purchasers" to purchase guns for him in Birmingham, Ala., which he then sold illegally in Chicago.
"Unfortunately, gun violence and deadly opioids, such as the heroin distributed in this case, continue to represent a danger to our communities here in the Central District of Illinois," said Assistant U.S. Attorney Eugene Miller, who prosecuted Evans along with Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachel Ritzer.
The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Illinois State Police investigated the case.