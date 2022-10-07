URBANA — Saying a Champaign man convicted of possessing guns and shooting one into the air was old enough to know better, a judge sentenced him to 25 years in prison.
Kin Conerly, 50, who has been in jail for 372 days, will have to serve 85 percent or at least 21 years behind bars.
“On a scale of senseless and stupid cases, this one rises near the top,” Judge Jason Bohm told Conerly, a multiple-convicted felon.
A jury convicted him in May for being an armed habitual criminal for possessing two guns, one of which had a laser sight, and reckless discharge of a firearm for shooting one of them in the air on Sept. 30, 2021.
The gun firing happened about 10:45 p.m. in the parking lot of what was then known as the Gramercy Park apartment complex in the 2100 block of West White Street, Champaign.
The incident was captured on videotape and seen by an eyewitness who did not know Conerly but identified him as the man who fired the shots in the air.
In a court-authorized search of Conerly’s apartment, Champaign police found a 9 mm Beretta handgun with a laser sight and another revolver, both of which had Conerly’s DNA on them.
Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah called five Champaign police officers to testify about that incident and other crimes linked to Conerly.
One was a shooting at the nearby Countrybrook Apartments on Springfield Avenue that happened not long before Conerly fired his gun at Gramercy, which is just east of Countrybrook.
Sgt. James Warren testified he was at the Gramercy shooting when he was informed there had been another shooting at Countrybrook less than an hour earlier. Police could find no crime scene at Countrybrook that night but returned in daylight the next day and recovered four 9 mm shell casings.
Warren testified that the state crime lab determined the casings from both shootings came from the same 9 mm Beretta that was in Conerly’s apartment.
Officer Austin Hamblin testified that a Countrybrook security guard reported seeing three to five muzzle flashes and hearing shots from a building in that complex, then saw a man jump to the ground from an apartment and leave fast in a sport utility vehicle. He also said no crime scene was found that night.
Other officers testified that Conerly was also arrested for domestic battery on Sept. 20, 2021, for allegedly hitting the mother of his child in the face outside her place of employment, an incident that was witnessed by one of the woman’s co-workers.
He was also arrested for stealing a man’s car keys from the man’s coat pocket at The Office II bar on Nov. 28, 2019, then approaching the victim later offering to sell the keys back to him. The man’s car was moved from the bar parking lot and later recovered but his keys were never found.
Officer Jordan Hagemann testified that Conerly was identified by that victim’s father as the man who approached him in July 2020 just before the trial about the stolen keys was to begin and gave the father $100 for his son, telling the father that he owed the son money. The victim of the key theft told police that was not true.
Hagemann said the father reported that Conerly gave him a false name, but was not threatening and never mentioned the son testifying against him.
Umlah argued that the crimes for which Conerly was convicted, viewed in light of his extensive criminal record and the other crimes to which he was linked, deserved a 45-year sentence. The maximum he could have received was 60.
“The defendant is out on the street in a housing complex firing a gun in the air with no regard for the people around him,” he argued.
He also said Conerly punched his ex-wife and tried to “extort” money from the man whose keys he stole, then tried to curry his favor with cash just before trial, which didn’t happen in light of more serious charges against Conerly.
“He is way too old to be living this life. He should stop doing crimes. He’s had services his entire life,” argued Umlah.
Public Defender Janie Miller-Jones argued for a sentence of 15 years or less for Conerly, acknowledging that moving the man’s car from the bar parking lot was “dumb” but reminding the judge the victim got it back without damage.
She said a woman who was with Conerly when the SUV left Countrybrook on the night the shots were fired also had access to his apartment and the weapons and that there was no proof that he fired the gun at Countrybrook.
She noted that Conerly, who had several previous sentences to prison, had worked very hard to successfully regain custody of his two children, who had been the subjects of an abuse and neglect case and that they need him.
Bohm referred to the children after reviewing the aggravating evidence against Conerly as well as the letters of support for him.
“Our society is made up of flawed people,” said Bohm. “You clearly have people who love you - your children, your mother. I wish you had thought of them on the evening of Sept. 30 but you didn’t,” he said.
“While out on bond you went looking for trouble and you found it,” said the judge, who added he had “no doubt” Conerly was the one who fired shots at Countrybrook before the ones he fired in the air at Gramercy Park.
“You have not been and do not intend to be a good-faith participant in society,” said Bohm.